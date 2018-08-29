Whataburger surprises Texas singer Randy Rogers with unique boots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas country star Randy Rogers is getting a belated birthday gift— check out these boots! These are one-of-a-kind of Whataburger cowboy boots. Rogers tweeted out a picture of the rare boots, thanking Whataburger for the gift, and his fans just loved it.

Rogers posted, "I will always love you @whataburger! Thank you for my bday gift. I'm the envy of many of my friends."

Bad news is the boots are not for sale to the general public, so it looks like Rogers will be the only one rocking the the orange and white boots sporting the iconic Whataburger logo.