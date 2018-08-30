Former Morton Ranch High School student appears in court, will tried as adult

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, Texas — The Katy ISD student accused of making a terroristic threat appeared Thursday in a Harris County courtroom.

A former Morton Ranch High School student Braedan McDaniel, 17, is being tried as an adult. He was taken into custody Tuesday by district police after investigators said he threatened to blow up the school.

"He's incredibly upset about it. He never thought it would get to this, because he's not an adult like we are and doesn't understand the consequences of those kinds of things," Braedan's attorney Derek Hollingsworth said.

McDaniel is due back in court Tuesday, where the judge will determine the suspect's curfew and whether he'll get a GPS ankle monitor.

Meanwhile, the teen is not welcomed back at Morton Ranch and will have to attend an alternative school.

District administrators sent the following message to parents following McDaniel's arrest:

"Fortunately, no students or staff were harmed by the threat, nor were any actions taken by the perpetrator. Communication with our students is the first line of defense to keeping our school safe. I ask that you use this incident as a teachable moment with your child. Please confirm with them the important role they play in keeping our school safe and to report all unsafe issues to an administrator or teacher. I would also encourage you to remind your child that we take all reports of inappropriate comments and threats seriously. As such, students who make threats will be disciplined to the fullest extent allowable by law and District policy. Safety is our highest priority. With your help, we will continue our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students."

Officials said the suspect's mother is a science teacher at Morton Ranch.