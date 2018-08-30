Harris County Animal Shelter gets helping hand from groups in Tulsa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Some local pets in an overcrowded animal shelter are getting a new home until they can be adopted.

Houston PetSet has partnered up with the Humane Society of the United States Ally Project and the Humane Society of Tulsa to send animals from the Harris County Animal Shelter all the way to Oklahoma.

The goal of the new program is to find these pets forever homes.

According to organizers, twice a month, the group will send pets from Harris County to the Humane Society of Tulsa, where the animals will be fully checked out and then sent to other shelters across the country.

Surprisingly, organizers said the animals that are being transferred were not left behind by Hurricane Harvey, but instead they're mostly strays and pets that couldn't be taken care of by their owners any longer.

The group plans to relocate about 150 animals each month.

Good luck north of the Red River, little guys!