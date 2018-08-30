Here’s how Houstonians can win a free Carnival cruise! Plus, help kids at St. Jude Children’s Hospital 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Need another reason to go on a vacation? Carnival Cruise Lines is adding another ship to its fleet. And to celebrate the new vessel, they will be going above and beyond.

That's because the cruise line is launching its very own airship! That's right, Carnival now has a blimp.

The airship will be arriving to Houston to celebrate the arrival of the newest ship, Carnival Vista, from Sept. 7 through Sept. 9.

Spot it? Snap it! Houstonians will have a chance to win a cruise for two when they take a picture or video of the airship and post it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with #ChooseFun.

The hashtag will also trigger a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.