Houston forecast: Scattered showers keep temperatures on the cooler side

Posted 5:00 PM, August 30, 2018

HOUSTON -- The touch-and-go rain has been a welcome addition to the Houston area as the scattered showers have helped to keep the temperatures much lower than we've seen all summer. Highs are remaining below the mid-90s for the next couple of days and that is great in our book! Check out the latest forecast.