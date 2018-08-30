HPD: 30-year-old man with sickle cell anemia, brain injury reported missing in Texas Medical Center

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man who suffers from serious medical ailments — including a brain injury — after he was reported missing from the Texas Medical Center.

Emmanuel Breland, 30, was last seen Monday leaving Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Breland reportedly suffers from sickle cell anemia and has a brain injury resulting from a vehicular accident.

He was wearing blue Nike tennis shoes and a blue short sleeve hoodie with gray stripes. He is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He also has a tattoo of Jabori on his right arm and has a limp on his right leg.

Anyone with information should call the HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.