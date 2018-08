Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- Football fans and Coogs, are you REDdy?

University of Houston football season is set to kick off this Saturday against the Owls at Rice University.

On Saturday, we play for the #HTownTakeover. Join us at Rice Stadium. pic.twitter.com/lVXDLslFmF — #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) August 30, 2018

University of Houston's Assistant Athletics Director for Marketing and Event Presentation Robert Boudwin, along with U of H mascot Shasta, stopped by Morning Dose to help Maggie Flecknoe and viewers get pumped for the upcoming season.

To check out University of Houston's Football Season Schedule, click here.