It’s not always safe to swim at Galveston beaches, research says

HOUSTON — Only hours remain until the official kick off of the Labor Day weekend— the final hoorah before summer comes to a close!

The good news is all beaches in Galveston are free of bacteria and pollution, at least, for now that is. Environment Texas recently reported clean water isn't always the case and warns beach goes to swim at their own risk.

The report said E. coli and other bacteria was found at 63% of Texas beaches and 49% of waterways statewide, including Galveston Island.

Houston nonprofit Bayou City Water Keeper says it has filed a notice of intent to sue the city of Houston for 9,300 waterway pollution violation within the last 5 years.

Of course, if you're worried about splish-splashing your way through Galveston Bay, you can check the safety status online at TexasBeachWatch.org or look for an orange flag on the beach, which indicts there is an environmental warning for air or water quality.