Motorcycle chase turns fatal after suspect falls from northeast Houston freeway, deputies say 

HOUSTON — A suspect has died after falling from a major freeway during a motorcycle chase Thursday morning in northeast Houston, the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office confirmed.

The chase started in Downtown before ending on the North Loop near the Eastex Freeway northbound on ramp. Investigators said the motorcyclist was being pursued by constable deputies when he loss control and was ejected from the bike, landing on the ground below the highway.

The constable’s office did not specify why the suspect was being chased.

An investigation is underway.