New Mexico judge drops all charges against 3 suspects in terror compound case

TAOS, N.M. — Another bombshell in the alleged terror compound case in New Mexico.

Taos County District Judge Jeff McElroy has dropped all charges filed against three of the five suspects in the case— all because prosecutors missed a 10-day window to hold a preliminary hearing.

So, three suspects walked right out of jail.

Earlier this month, authorities found 11 malnourished children living at the compound in what was described as "filthy conditions."

Deputies also found the remains of a three-year-old boy who was reported missing in Georgia last year.

The boy's father and compound leader, Siraj Wahhaj, and his partner, Jany Leveille, remain in custody after pleading "not guilty" to new charges of child abuse resulting in death.

The two defendants stand accused of failing to offer the little toddler proper medicine and health care as he died at the compound last December.

However, the judge dismissed child neglect charges against all five suspects.

"It is disturbing to me that the district attorney would put this court in that kind of a situation," McElroy announced.

That move is not sitting well with a lot of residents after many report the suspects there had been training children to carry out future school shootings or possible terror attacks.

Locals are angry with the legal system and those entrusted to ensure it works.

"They should have kept them in jail, where they should be," Taos resident Erica Lynn Gomez said. "Throw away the key."

"It's ridiculous," another resident, Kyle Goode, said. "I mean, I know people who have been in jail longer for less crimes."

Prosecutors could bring new charges against the released suspects, but so far they haven't.