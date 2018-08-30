VIDEO: Minute Maid parking lot attendant robbed by armed man on bicycle in broad daylight, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police released surveillance video Thursday of a parking lot attendant being robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight outside Minute Made Park.

The suspect was riding a bicycle when he approached the attendant in a crowded lot on Preston Street between parking lots B and C at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday. In the video, the employee is posted mere yards away from another attendant who looks on.

Police said the man threatened to shoot the employee unless she handed over the money she had collected. At first, the woman hesitated and told the suspect no, at which point, the suspect reportedly asked the attendant if the money was worth her life.

She then complied.

While escaping the parking lot, investigators said the suspect crashed his bike nearby and abandoned it. He reportedly ran toward Navigation and Canal Street.

Witnesses reported hearing a second man refer to the suspect as “Rice” or something similar shortly after the robbery, police said.

The Houston Police Department is now searching for a man between the ages of 30 to 35, standing at about 6 feet tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a gold grill on his bottom teeth. The suspect was wearing a red or burgundy shirt, but switched into a black shirt after the incident.

It’s possible the suspect is homeless, police said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect.