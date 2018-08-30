× VIDEO: Suspect with Louisiana accent, ‘LA’ tattoo underneath eye robs 2 walking dog in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s help identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Two people were walking their dog in the 2700 block of Wallingford Drive when they were approached by an armed man. The man pointed a black semi-automatic pistol at the victims and demanded they give him everything.

The suspect then became upset and struck one of the victims, a woman, in the left ear with the gun, causing her pain and injury. He then snatched her cellphone and fled on foot.

The suspect is said to be in his 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a skinny build and a Louisiana accent. He also has an “LA” tattoo beneath his left eye.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online.