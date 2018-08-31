2 men wanted after firing at Harris County constable deputy at Motel 6 in west Houston, police say 

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after suspects allegedly fired shots at a Harris County constable’s deputy outside a motel Friday morning in the Briar Forest area.

Investigators said an officer with Precinct 1 was working an extra security job at the Motel 6 in the 2900 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway South when he noticed two suspicious men in the parking lot about 12:30 a.m.

The officer asked the men to leave, and in response, one man pulled out a handgun and fired. Both suspects then ran off.

The constable deputy was not hit and was unable to fire back, police said.

The suspects — who are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s — remain at large.