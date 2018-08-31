Alleged drunken driver killed in crash along FM 2100 in northeast Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an alleged drunken driver died following a crash early Friday in an area just north of Huffman, Texas.

Investigators said the driver left the bar in a Dodge pickup truck around midnight after getting into an argument with someone inside the bar.

Moments later, deputies said the man lost control of the pickup truck and went off road after going around a slower moving vehicle on FM 2100 near Huffman-Cleveland Road. The truck skid into a ditch on the right shoulder, striking two concrete culverts and then flipping over.

During the crash, the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight in critical condition before later passing away, deputies said.