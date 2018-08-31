Closing Comments: Viewer feedback on sexy Houston bride who broke the internet!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- To split, or not to split -- that is the question...when it comes to the SEXY BRIDE who broke the internet with her epic entrance to her wedding reception! Grego shares the comments -- the GOOD, THE BAD and the downright UGLY...but as for us, the people here at NewsFix love the bride's choice to "do her own thang." Live a little, people...and check this out!

And...in case you missed the hype...check out the video below, shot by one of our NewsFix managers, who was an invited guest to the wedding of the decade.