DOJ sides with Asian-American students in admissions discrimination lawsuit against Harvard

BOSTON — Has the Ivy League met the Justice league?

After some Asian-American students decided to sue Harvard University claiming discrimination in the Ivy League university's admissions process, the U.S. Department of Justice has filed a public show of support in court— siding with the Asian-American students.

Getting into Harvard isn't easy for anyone, but according to this lawsuit, Harvard specifically has made it harder on Asian-American students to get accepted than any other racial or ethnic group.

The Justice Department filing takes Harvard to school saying,"Evidence demonstrates that Harvard's race-based admissions process significantly disadvantages Asian-American applicants compared to applicants of other racial groups."

But Harvard denies the allegations and in a statement said, "Harvard does not discriminate against applicants from any group, and will continue to vigorously defend the legal right of every college and university to consider race as one factor among many in college admissions, which the Supreme Court has consistently upheld for more than 40 years."

But if the case eventually ends up in the Supreme Court, it could have a ripple effect on all higher education institutions.

Well, the Supreme Court may get to rule on this issue again— and with the High Court's new makeup— we may see a very different ruling.

The bottom line: since Harvard receives some federal funding, it may have to abide by a new set of admissions standards based on merit— not race— to determine who gets to join the Ivy League.