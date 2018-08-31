Driver arrested after striking pedestrian in Greenspoint area, police say 

HOUSTON — A local woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in the Greenspoint area, the Houston Police Department said.

The victim was walking through the intersection at N. Sam Houston Parkway service road and Greenspoint Drive about 12:15 a.m. when a woman driving a pickup truck appeared.

It’s unclear whether or not the suspect ran a red light. However, police said she did show signs of impaired and was charged with DWI.

At last word, the pedestrian was still alive.