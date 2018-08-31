Flix Fix: Kin, The Little Stranger, Searching

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A slew of new releases hitting theaters this weekend tackling almost every genre. Kin is the latest attempt to jump start a new young adult adventure. AP Award winning film critic Dustin Chase reviews the slightly sci-fi movie starring James Franco and Dennis Quaid.

The Little Stranger might offer something for horror fans, Operation Finale is for the historians. Searching is the one you really need to hear about. Can this “laptop” movie starring John Cho break the barrier of those cheesy horror thrillers that have already ruined that new movie making gimmick? Your guide to this weekends new releases starts on Flix Fix.