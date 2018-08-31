Houston Happenings: Brewmasters Craft Beer Fest, Caribbean Festival, Labor Day Luau

The festival begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, where attendees can enjoy great quality beers, delicious food, live music, seminars and more.

Get ready for the BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival this Labor Day weekend at Moody Gardens.

If you are planning to drink alcohol, it is encouraged to purchase a designated driver ticket for a friend who is not participating in any drinking activities.

Tickets for the festival start at $30.

Taste Of The Caribbean Festival

The second annual Taste of the Caribbean Festival will be this Sunday at the BH Ranch Entertainment and Event Center.

The festival begins at noon.

Festival-goers can experience the diverse culinary flavors of Caribbean food from Jamaica, Trinidad, Tobago and more, while enjoying their history, rich culture and live music.

Tickets start at $20.

Labor Day Luau At Wet'N'Wild SplashTown

Escape the heat and spend your Labor Day at Wet’N’Wild SplashTown for some Hawaiian fun.

The luau begins at 10 a.m.

Families can enjoy thrilling fire and luau dancers, face painting, balloon art and more.

Tickets start at $34.99.

