Stay safe! Labor Day is one of the deadliest times on the road

HOUSTON, TX - It's Labor Day Weekend y'all!!! Time to punch the clock, hit the open road and start drinking. Right? Not so fast!!! Only do it in that order.

Texas Department of Transportation says an average of 40 people are killed in crashes around the state during Labor Day Weekend, making it one of the deadliest times to be on the road.

It's also "No Refusal Weekend," so if you're caught driving drunk -- do not pass go. Instead, go directly to jail.

Houston law firm, Sutliff and Stout, wants to make sure you don't become a statistic. They're offering taxi and ride sharing reimbursements to anyone of legal age for a one-way trip to any safe destination. They'll pay back up to $30 for the first 1,000 rides.

But even if you're not drinking this weekend, and still getting behind the wheel, gas prices might be down 3 cents per gallon from last month, but AAA says Labor Day fuel prices are the highest they've been since 2014.

Also, your chances for getting a traffic citation are pretty good since the lawyer directory company Avvo says the last two days of a month and the first day of the next month are the worst for getting traffic tickets.

So, put the phone down, control your speed and cruise to a cool, calm Labor Day.