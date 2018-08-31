Texans close out pre-season with 14-6 win over Cowboys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It wasn't the prettiest football, but a win's a win, especially against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Texans finished the pre-season with a 3-1 record, thanks to a 14-6 win over Dallas. Rookie safety Justin Reid had a first quarter interception that was initially ruled a touchdown. Upon review, Reid was deemed to have stepped out of bounds. That didn't stop the Texans from taking the lead though as Alfred Blue ran in from four yards out.

In the fourth quarter, rookie running back Terry Swanson ripped off a 37 yard run for the Texans second touchdown of the game.

This weekend, the Texans will cut down their roster to 53 players.

The Texans open the regular season on Sept. 9 against the New England Patriots.