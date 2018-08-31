Toddler in critical condition after nearly drowning in backyard pool of Spring home, deputies say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING, Texas — A 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being found at the bottom of a swimming pool Thursday afternoon.

The toddler was found in a backyard swimming pool on Lone Elm Drive in Spring when his mother became distracted for a short period of time, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office said.

When deputies arrived on scene, the mother was performing CPR on the child.

"[The mother] was outside in the back with the child, got a phone call, stepped away for a short period, she came out, found the kid at the bottom of the pool, ended up getting the child out of the pool and immediately called 911," Constable Mark Herman said.

The boy was taken to The Woodlands Children's Hospital in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.