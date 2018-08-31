WATCH: FIEL holds news conference after judge rules on behalf of DACA

HOUSTON — FIEL Attorneys and advocates of Dreamers gathered at the organization’s headquarters Friday to celebrate and give comment on the ruling by Judge Hanen in Regards to the DACA laswuit.

“We are pleased by this ruling by Judge Hanen in saying that there doe snot need to be an emergency halt on the DACA program. As a DREAMer this situation can be very frustrating and can cause a lot of anxiety,” said esar Espinosa Executive Director FIEL. “We know that there is a long road ahead but for the more that 7000,000 beneficiaries of the DACA program this offers a sigh of relief We hope that we may continue to push for the continuation for the DACA program as well as a more permanent solution for DREAMers and their families.”