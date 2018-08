× WATCH LIVE: Mourners gather to pay respect to Sen. John McCain

Sen. John McCain’s week of remembrance continues Friday with the Senator lying in state at the US Capitol Rotunda.

Speakers at a ceremony there, including Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, will honor McCain in a series of remarks beginning at 10:45 a.m. ET.

