Westside Harvey Heroes featured in documentary

HOUSTON — All this week we have been reflecting on Hurricane Harvey one year later. To close out the week we are honoring some of the Harvey heroes.

They joined morning dose.’s Maggie Flecknoe at the Queensbury Theatre where a documentary, Changed: When the Dams Opened, will be shown. It features ten families as they help rebuild their westside community, while helping their own families.

Here are some of their stories.

Katie Mehnert has both her work and home destroyed when the dams were released



Hurricane Mom Group helps families recover



Jennifer McKnight is a Hurricane Harvey and Katrina survivor who is now helping others with the FEMA process.



And here is more about the documentary: Changed: When the Dams Opened

Here's a glimpse at the trailer:

The ladies shared more of their journey with Maggie on Facebook Live: