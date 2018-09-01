× After April’s historic flooding some Hanalei residents said ‘the damage has been done’ – then Lane plowed through

HANALEI, Hawaii (KITV) — Most of the damage in Hanalei is from April’s record rainfall. But recent flooding in the area, some say has caused even more damage.

A guest house used to sit straight up just days ago but now it looks like it’s on the verge of falling.

“We didn’t have quite the height that we did before but the damage was already done so it was even just as devastating,” Hanalei resident Megan Wong said.

Wong captured video of Tuesday’s flash flooding along Weke Road in Hanalei.

“It was just like I was seeing the flood all over again,” Wong said.

She says this used to be a county park but it was washed out in April’s floods.

Adding that this weeks torrential rains from Hurricane turned Tropical Cyclone Lane didn’t help.

Some say homes near Hanalei Pier that were already damaged from April, took even more of a hit.

“It filled up just the same as it did in April. The water pretty much followed the same course, came across and eroded further in to the bank and as you can see, it’s affecting the house collapsing the foundation,” Mike Faye, Kikiaola Construction Company said.

Construction crews say they’ll do what they can to save the structure.

Meanwhile, the sun is back out in Hanalei.

Work continues to repair the already damaged Weke Road. Businesses that were prepared for the worst in town are open.

School is back to normal including Aloha Schools Early Learning Center which was heavily damaged during April’s record rainfall.

The school reopened in May after replacing everything from toys to the flooring.

This time around, owner Ashley Guerro says she was prepared.

“We bagged everything wrapped everything piled them up high, “Guerro said.

Guerro and her husband took every precaution to make sure the school stayed dry.

“We had to dig a trench around, we scooped like over a hundred gallons of water. We’re like 24/7, making sure we don’t lose anything… The playground was completely flooded but there is absolutely no damages. So we’re very grateful and thankful” Guerro said.

Kauai county officials say they will continue to work with the community as they begin once again recovery efforts. Anyone who has had damage to their home from the recent flash floods is advised to fill out a form online.