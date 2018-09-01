× Are people using SH249 as a racetrack in Montgomery County?

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The intersection of SH249 and Woodtrace Drive has received a plethora of complaints for speeding drivers.

According to the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office, that intersection has seen several crashes with two just this week.

On August 31, 2018, Pct. 5 Constables stopped Montana Ishee. He was traveling at an extreme speed of 103mph in a 55mph zone.

According to constables, Ishee was arrested and charged for Reckless Driving, a Class B Misdemeanor. The punishment can be up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Chief Chris Jones stated that, “The Pct. 5 Constables will continue to vigorously enforce traffic laws in their precinct to make the roads safer for everyone traveling on them”.