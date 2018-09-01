× HCSO: Woman dies after shot in neck outside nightclub

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was fatally shot outside a night club in east Harris County early Saturday.

Around 2a.m., Harris County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the 17100 block of Market St. near Magnolia St. in Channelview.

According to the HCSO, there may have been some type of disturbance between the victim and a man at the club before the suspect allegedly pulled a gun on the victim at close range shooting her in the neck.

The victim was pronounced dead in the parking lot.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at-large, sheriff’s said.