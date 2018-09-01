× HPD: Woman plays demolition derby by hitting 6 cars and a security guard in a parking lot

HOUSTON — A woman was allegedly impaired when she hit six cars and a security guard in a parking lot Saturday morning in northwest Houston.

Shortly after 1a.m., Houston police were called to the El Rey De Oro Sports Bar in the 8300 block of North Houston Rosslyn Rd. near West Little York Road for a disturbance.

According to witnesses, the woman arrived to the bar and appeared to be intoxicated. She was escorted outside by security guards and they were trying to keep her from driving.

She ended up slipping away from the guards and getting in her car hitting one of the security guards pinning him between two cars.

One security guard said, “when she ended up over there at her final spot where she hit the last car I had to end up taking her out and that’s where I ended up cuffing her.”

The security guard who was hit was transported to the hospital with a leg injury and was listed in stable condition.