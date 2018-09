Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The 55th Annual Islamic Society of North America welcomed more than 30,000 Muslims from all over to Downtown Houston.

The three day convention is the largest gathering of Muslims focusing on faith and positive change to inspire communities around the world.

Protesters greeted attendees outside of the George R. Brown, citing Islamic views aren't good for America. Counter protesters were on site to defend the Muslims and their right to hold a convention.