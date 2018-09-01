UH Cougars hold on to Bayou Bucket with 45-27 comeback win against Rice

HOUSTON - Whenever Rice and the University of Houston face off for the Bayou Bucket there's plenty on the line. That showed on Saturday as UH had to rally from a 27-17 third quarter deficit to beat Rice 45-27.
In the Cougars' first game of the season, junior quarterback D'Eriq King threw for 320 yards and accounted for four touchdowns. Junior All-American defensive lineman Ed Oliver posted a game-high 13 tackles, one shy of his career high.
The Cougars keep the Bayou Bucket Trophy, having now won it five straight times. UH next hosts Arizona and former Cougars' coach Kevin Sumlin.