UH Cougars hold on to Bayou Bucket with 45-27 comeback win against Rice

HOUSTON - Whenever Rice and the University of Houston face off for the Bayou Bucket there's plenty on the line. That showed on Saturday as UH had to rally from a 27-17 third quarter deficit to beat Rice 45-27.

In the Cougars' first game of the season, junior quarterback D'Eriq King threw for 320 yards and accounted for four touchdowns. Junior All-American defensive lineman Ed Oliver posted a game-high 13 tackles, one shy of his career high.

Its no better feeling then seeing the guys I came in with take over the offense — Ed Oliver (@Edoliver_11) September 1, 2018

The Cougars keep the Bayou Bucket Trophy, having now won it five straight times. UH next hosts Arizona and former Cougars' coach Kevin Sumlin.