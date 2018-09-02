× Dragon Con takes over downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Dragon Con is underway in Atlanta and tens of thousands of people are flocking to the city for all kinds of comic book fun.

CBS46’s Ashley Thompson was at the much-anticipated parade Saturday morning, where geek culture was on full display.

From super heroes to villains and everything in between, the annual Dragon Con convention has took over Atlanta.

“It’s easily the best convention anywhere,” said Kevin Mewhiny.

On Saturday morning, all things fantasy could be seen from Peachtree Street downtown, which is where the celebrated Dragon Con parade was held.

“A lot of characters. I’m looking forward to crazy costumes,” said Kerri Daniel.

Extravagant costumes is what Dragon Con has become known for.

People spend thousands of dollars and countless hours crafting the perfect ensemble.

“I made it,” Byron Bates told reporter Ashley Thompson of his Ghostbusters costume. “It’s fiberglass and aluminum and it’s really heavy, like 45 pounds.”

“We have to ship down a few things too because we’ve got some toy guns that I don’t think TSA would appreciate on the plane,” said Susan Mewhiny.

Dragon Con has grown over the years and draws people from all over the country.

The Mewhiny family came down from Massachusetts.

“This is our ninth,” Kevin said. “We missed one year or this would have been our tenth.”

“It’s just a lot of people enjoying themselves and having fun,” said Richelle Bates.

Dragon Con runs until Monday.