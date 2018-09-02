× HFD: No injuries reported in 2 alarm warehouse fire in NE Houston

HOUSTON — A large warehouse fire was quickly contained Sunday morning in northeast Houston.

Around 8:30a.m., the Houston Fire Department was called to a large warehouse fire on Wallisville Rd. near McCarty St.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming out of two large connected buildings.

HFP said due to weather conditions the fireman remained outside to battle the blaze.

According to fire officials, there were no toxic chemicals in the buildings and arson crews will investigate the cause of the fire.

A HAZMAT team was on scene to insure the buildings and area were safe because of certain materials that were contained inside.

There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries, officials said.