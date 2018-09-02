× HPD: 2 shot when 2 men tried to rob them of drugs in SE Houston

HOUSTON — Two people were shot in an apartment when two men tried to rob them of their drugs Saturday night.

Shortly before 10p.m., Houston police were called to a shooting at an apartment on Jarmese St near Calhoun Rd.

According to HPD, two men went to the apartment and held the people inside at gunpoint. It’s unclear if they were let in or if they forced themselves in.

The suspects shot a man at least five times and one woman was shot in the leg.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The woman was listed in stable condition and the man was listed in serious condition.

Police said, there was a significant amount of drugs in the apartment. It is unclear if the suspects took any drugs or just fled the scene.

The suspects fled on foot through a nearby park and are still at-large, according to police.