Man shot and killed after an argument in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man was fatally shot after he got into an argument outside a convenience store Saturday night.

Around 11:15p.m., Houston police were called to a shooting in the 3100 block of Scott St. at Rosalie St. in Third Ward.

Police said, the victim and the suspect got into a scuffle or argument and was with at least two other men.

Allegedly, during the argument one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire shooting the victim, according to police.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told police, after the shooting, they saw the suspect speed away in a silver vehicle southbound on Scott and then made a U-turn traveling northbound.

The suspect and the other two men are still at-large, police said.