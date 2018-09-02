× Police arrest woman accused of stabbing man in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing and injuring a man in Winston-Salem last month.

Margretta Johnson Love, 57, is accused of stabbing 47-year-old John Emeroy Washingon at the intersection of Patterson Avenue and 17th Street at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12.

Winston-Salem police said the victim was found on the sidewalk suffering from a stab wound and was taken to a local hospital.

Johnson was charged on Saturday with a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police said the crime was not a random act, but have not released a motive or said if or how the suspect and victim knew each other.

Love was jailed in Forsyth County under a $25,000 bond and has court planned for Sept. 20.