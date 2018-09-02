× Tree falls on car traveling on Highway 6 in west Houston

HOUSTON – A large oak tree fell on a car when the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 6 Sunday morning.

Shortly after 11:30a.m., Houston police and fire was called to an area of Highway 6 that crosses the Addicks Reservoir.

When officers arrived, there was a large oak tree on top of a car blocking the northbound lanes of the highway.

There were two women in the car and they were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and are listed in stable condition, police said.