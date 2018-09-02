× Van of missing siblings found burned on Jamaica Beach in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — A Houston man and his sister have been missing for several days.

Rogelio Escobar, 65, disappeared from his southwest Houston home on August 26, 2018. His sister Dina Escobar, 60, went looking for him and then she disappeared.

A van resembling the one owned by Dina Escobar was found burned on Jamaica Beach in Galveston.

Rogelio Escobar is described as 5’3″ and 130 lbs. with black and grey hair and brown eyes. Dina Escobar is described as 5’6″ and 180lbs. with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Texas Equusearch said they would not be searching for the two on Sunday, but may search for the siblings on Monday September 3, 2018.

The family, also, says that Houston Police’s Homicide Division has been called in to investigate further.