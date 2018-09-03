× 2 women killed while trying to rescue dog from middle of road in Dickinson

DICKINSON, Texas — Two women who were trying to rescue a dog from the middle of a roadway died Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle, according to Dickinson police.

According to police, a woman and her best friend, both whom were known to rescue dogs, were trying to get a small, white dog out of harm’s way in the 4600 block of FM 517 East near Houston Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. when the driver of a 2017 Infiniti came along and struck the women and dog, killing all three.

The victims have been identified as Lind Kirkland, 69, and Martha Arvidsson, 66.

Police said the area where the accident occurred is dark. Vehicles belonging to both of the victims were found parked, with flashers on, in the center turn lane of the roadway.

The 36-year-old driver of the Infiniti remained at the scene until police arrived. There were no signs of intoxication and no charges are expected to be filed.