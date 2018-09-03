Brazil’s 200-year-old National Museum goes up in flames, taking priceless treasures with it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - It's being called 'a pitiful tragedy.' Priceless Brazilian artifacts went up in flames in a devastating blaze at the National Museum of Brazil Sunday night in Rio De Janeiro.

The burning blaze lit up the night sky -- turning the house of at least 20 million rare relics into a raging inferno!

As the oldest institution in Brazil, the National Museum of Rio has stood for 200 years, housing the country's largest history and science museum. Now, it has been reduced to a pile of ashes.

Fortunately, there were no human casualties, but on the historic side....the loss is 'incalculable.'

Some of the one-of-a-kind ancient artifacts presumed lost in the blaze include entire collections and rare relics dating back centuries-- including dinosaurs, foot-long tropical beetles, Egyptian mummies, and even the oldest human fossil in the Americas-- a skeleton dating back 11,500 years!

It's unclear why such priceless pieces weren't better protected against such a catastrophe.

Brazil's President Michel Temer called the massive fire a "sad day for all Brazilians," and he stressed the loss is "insurmountable" after 200 years of work, research and knowledge have been completely lost.

Needless to say, the pieces that were lost are irreplaceable and likely gone forever.

Now, all that will be left of the ravaged relics are photographs and memories.

As for what caused the fire and how it all started, at the moment.....that remains a real mystery at the museum.