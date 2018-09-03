Dallas doctor apologizes after saying female physicians make less because they do not work as hard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO, Texas - A Plano doctor is suffering from a severe case of regret after his misogynistic answers to a medical study got published in the Dallas Medical Journal.

The study asked physicians if they believed the wage gap exists between male and female physicians, and if so, what was the cause and what could be done to address it.

To which Dr. Gary Tigges, of Plano Internal Medicine Associates responded, “Yes there is a pay gap. Female physicians do not work as hard and do not see as many patients as male physicians. This is because they choose not to, or they simply don’t want to be rushed or they don’t want to work the long hours. Most of the time, their priority is something else… family, social, whatever.”

That’s not all. He went on to say, “Nothing needs to be ‘done’ about this unless female physicians actually want to work harder and put in the hours. If not, they should be paid less. That is fair.”

Maybe he’s learning. Dr. Tigges' latest statement: - “I sincerely apologize to all female physicians for my comments and the pain they have caused,” and “I now understand more clearly how intricate this issue is and that there are ways we can work together to resolve these disparities.”