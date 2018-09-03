Deputies: Man opens fire outside Ice Cube concert after learning event was sold out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL MAR, Cali. - It was a shocking scene just before an Ice Cube concert in sunny So Cal when San Diego Sheriff's deputies opened fire on a suspect who allegedly shot into a crowd at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

"Get back! Get back! Get back!" a deputy yelled after the suspect was hit and fell to the ground.

Authorities said just as a horse race got underway at the Del Mar Racetrack, a suspect began shooting.

"Okay, there's gunfire at the track. There's gunfire at the track," a TV announcer declared during the race.

"It happened so fast. It was a thousand people," one concert-goer remarked.

"We were right there. We saw it!" other attendees said during a cell recording of the aftermath.

Witnesses told deputies that a man-- later identified as 22-year-old Daniel Elizarraras-- pulled out a silver-plated handgun and opened fire after an argument at the front ticket counter about the Ice Cube concert being sold out.

After the man fired three initial shots into the air above the crowd, deputies then returned fire on the suspect....striking Elizarraras.

Deputies immediately sprang into action to treat Elizarraras at the scene.

Authorities transported the shooter to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

But if all that wasn't bad enough, perhaps even more shocking were some of the responses from the crowd-- waiting to get in for the concert.

"There's somebody on the ground with bullets in him!" a man yelled at some fans.

"Get his -bleep- out of here, and let us go to the concert!" a woman responded.

"Wow!" he answered.

"There was no panic, nothing. Everybody was just watching the race," another attendee added.

Once the situation was under control, Del Mar officials tweeted the shooting had been contained, so the Ice Cube concert went ahead as planned.

Kinda gives a whole new meaning to the show must go on!