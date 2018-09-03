× Flash Flood Warnings issued for several Houston area counties

HOUSTON — Flash Flood watches and warnings have been issued for several parts of the Houston area Monday as residents dodge showers on what is turning out to be one wet Labor Day.

According to the National Weather Service, a Flash Flood Warning continues for Galvestion and the Bolivar Peninsula until 3:45 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Galveston TX, Texas City TX, Bolivar Peninsula TX until 3:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/d9VemxpIAt — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) September 3, 2018

Earlier in the day, over 10 inches of rainfall had been observed both near Jamaica Beach and High Island, and there was road closure on Harborside Dreive, west of 51st Strret to I-45, due to high water.

Many of the roads have been declared impassable.

Due to heavy rain, road flooding is occurring around Galveston.

Visit https://t.co/Sez4jZybpi to see a current list of impassable roads from the City’s dispatch center. pic.twitter.com/vxzo2HF4v1 — City of Galveston (@CityofGalveston) September 3, 2018

Flash Flood Warnings were also issued for Chambers and Brazoria counties as showers and thunderstorms moved along the coast.