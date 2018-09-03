Houston Happenings: Labor Day Edition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- Today is Labor Day, you know what that means? It's time for Houston Happenings!

Labor Day Backyard Barbecue

George Ranch Historical Park will host its annual Labor Day Backyard Barbeque today in Richmond.

The festivities will begin at 9 a.m.

Attendees will be able to enjoy traditional games, listen to period-style music on a vintage radio, make ice cream -- the old fashioned way -- and eat traditional 1930's barbecue.

Tickets start at $12.

Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social

The 3rd Annual Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social will be today at Stevenson Park.

The social begins at 3 p.m.

Ice cream lovers will be able to enjoy sweet treats from Blue Bell Creameries along with cookies, ice-cold lemonade and live music from the Wild River Trio.

Also, a special Hurricane Harvey remembrance will be included in the event.

The celebration will be free to the public.

Lone Star Flight Museum: Labor Day

Celebrate Labor Day at the Lone Star Flight Museum for its Final Summer Adventure.

Starting at 9 a.m., attendees will be able to enjoy Aircraft tours, AV8R experiments, living history and more at the museum.

Tickets start at $9.95.

