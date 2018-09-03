× Security guard finds woman stabbed multiple times, lying next to dumpster in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — A security guard making his rounds outside a business in southeast Houston found a woman stabbed multiple times and lying next to a dumpster late Sunday, according to Houston police.

According to Houston police, the guard was working in a shopping center on Broadway at Bellfort shortly before 11:30 p.m. when he noticed a woman lying next to a dumpster.

The guard approached the woman, who was still alive, but suffering from what appeared to be visible stab wounds to her chest and neck.

The guard called paramedics, who then transported the woman to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

No further details were immediately made available.