× Texans prepare for regular season opener

It’s getting real, and it’s getting close!

The Texans are preparing to take on the New England Patriots for their regular season opener on Sunday, September 9th.

On Saturday, locker-room talk consisted of one player on the opposing team…

“I mean he’s a great quarterback,” Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney says of Tom Brady, quarterback for the New England Patriots.

“Some unbelievable things he do on the field.”

Texans Safety Tyrann Mathieu says they’re hands are going to be full.

“We have to make sure to be extra ready.”

Even with cornerback Jermain Kelly Jr. now on the injured list, the Texans strive on.

“Just consistent performance,” Headcoach Bill O’Brien persists.

“Trying to get better with every play, everyday… Really just trying to be as consistent as they can be.”

Houston is ready for you, New England!