2 shot during drive-by at homeless encampment in east Downtown, police say

HOUSTON– Two men are in the hospital after and unknown number of suspects opened fire on a homeless encampment in east Downtown Tuesday.

Around 12 a.m. a homeless man wandered into a bar on Franklin Street and said he had been shot in the arm and needed an ambulance.

According to police, the man told them that he was sleeping under the IH69 Freeway at Commerce and Chartres when he was awaken by seven or eight gunshots.

While police and the Houston Fire Department were at the bar addressing the man’s wound a second man came into the bar suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. After further investigation it was revealed that the second man was a victim of the same drive-by.

Both men were transported to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition.

No suspects have been identified at this time.