ROSENBERG, Texas — A 29-year-old homeless man was arrested Friday morning and accused of exposing himself at a local grocery store, the Rosenberg Police Department confirmed.

Jason Leon Blackmon is charged with indecent exposure, which is a class B misdemeanor.

Officers were called at 8:57 a.m. to a Kroger grocery store in the 24000 block of Brazos Town Crossing after reports of a man exposing himself.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail.

His bond is set at $2,500.