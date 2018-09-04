Inside Story: Must-haves for your Houston eats bucket list!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — In today's world, one might say, "To eat, or not to eat?" That is the question.

But here in the Bayou City, it's less of a question of if and more of an inquiry of where.

We dine out and check out some restaurants that are sure to make your bucket list in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.

Let the culinary voyage begin, at what's sure to be an instant classic. Tempt your taste buds to the max at the most delectable neighborhood joint in Timbergrove, La Vista 101— which has a lunch menu that won't weigh you down and dinner entrees that are sure to satisfy!

And for the finer diner in you, try Maison Pucha Bistro in the Heights. This three-brother’s establishment will have you licking your chops from the appetizer all the way to the crème brulee.

So, have you eaten yet? Well, isn't it about time to start!

To read more about the best eateries in H-town to bite into before you die, pick up this month’s issue of Houstonia!