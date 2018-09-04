Kavanaugh SCOTUS confirmation hearing was an ‘overblown, politicized circus,’ Senator says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — The first day of SCOTUS confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh quickly digressed into Kavanaugh chaos!

Protester after protester disrupted Tuesday's hearing.

"You're out of order," Republican Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, the senator from Iowa, repeatedly declared.

Yet, overall it came down to a face off between Republicans who wanted to push on with the proceedings and Democrats who wanted to delay the entire event.

"So many of our colleagues across the aisle have announced their opposition even before he was nominated," Texas Senator John Cornyn announced.

"We are rushing through this process in a way that is unnecessary," New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker insisted.

While Dems don't have much leverage to stop or slow down the hearings, they certainly fought to get an "A" for effort.

"Mr. Chairman, we have been denied real access to the documents we need," Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut claimed.

Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin even challenged Kavanaugh to suspend his own confirmation hearing!

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska concluded the whole proceeding was a circus.

"We can, and we should do better than this," Sasse said.

A Parkland shooting victim's father tweeted Kavanaugh refused to shake his hand and walked away from him during a break saying he refused to deal with gun violence, but it's hard to say Kavanaugh even knew who the guy was.

On the one hand, the White House is still withholding over 100,000 documents associated with Kavanaugh's time at the White House as Staff Secretary in the Bush Administration.

The claim of executive privilege is preventing those docs from being released.

But there was a late night doc dump of 42,000 papers on Kavanaugh, though that just seemed to make matters worse.

Yet, Republicans claim more documents have already been released from Kavanaugh's past than for any other supreme court justice nominee.

The biggest fear from Dems is that Kavanaugh will cast a deciding vote to end abortion rights set forth in the landmark case of Roe versus Wade.

But last month, Kavanaugh told Republican Senator Susan Collins that Roe v. Wade is "settled law."

As the grueling confirmation process continues, looks like unsettled Democrats in the senate just aren't buying Kavanugh's law.